Two lives hang in the balance on Batwoman this weekend.

When we last checked in with the freshman superhero drama two weeks ago, both of Kate’s (Ruby Rose) twin sisters — the evil Alice from Earth-1 and the alternate-reality good Beth (Rachel Skarsten), who wound up on Earth-Prime after the Crisis — suffered painful headaches as the episode ended. Unsurprisingly, that was more than just a cute doppelgänger quirk. It was a sign of a much larger problem, as an exclusive sneak peek from Sunday’s episode reveals: Alice and Beth are dying.

In this clip from “Take Your Choice,” Beth and Luke (Camrus Johnson) have three hours to find a way to save her life, because it turns out that the newly formed Earth-Prime can’t handle the existence of two Beth Kanes. “In order for one of us to live, the other has to die,” Beth tells Luke right as a coughing Alice limps into the room, much to their horror and surprise.

“You are not me,” says Alice.

Watch the clip above — and don’t worry, you’ll definitely be able to see the ensuing conversation (and Skarsten playing off herself) in the full episode.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

