What to Watch on Thursday: Get addicted to Narcos: Mexico with season 2 premiere

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Narcos: Mexico

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Netflix’s most addictive series is back. Narcos: Mexico season 2 (the fifth overall in the Narcos franchise) picks up in the aftermath of Félix Gallardo’s (Diego Luna) men murdering DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña). Mexico season 1 narrator Scoot McNairy (Halt and Catch Fire) steps in front of the camera as Walt Breslin, the American sent to lead the “gloves-off revenge mission” that finds the walls closing in on Gallardo, even as he gains more power. “We look at Narcos as a cautionary tale,” showrunner Eric Newman tells EW. “When it went south in Mexico was the government realizing they lost control and created a monster. Where we leave season 5 is very much a ‘You broke it, you bought it’ message.” —Derek Lawrence

Related content:

Love Is Blind

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Would you get engaged to someone you’ve never seen, after having conversations with that person for only a few days? That’s what Netflix’s latest social experiment reality series wants to find out. Love Is Blind is the perfect shot and chaser for anyone tired of The Bachelor franchise as singles form relationships in “pods” that allow them to only hear the voice of their potential significant others. The point? To see if love really is blind — take away societal and physical attributes like age, race, appearance, etc. and see if love blossoms anyway. After a week, whoever gets down on one knee and gets engaged can finally see who they’ve been talking to. The catch? They’re actually engaged — for real — and now have to get married in less than one month. It’s like 90 Day Fiancé, minus the green card and 60 days. Come for the drama, stay for the wild moment one contestant feeds her dog wine — out of her own wine glass. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

Last Man Standing — Fox

grown-ish — Freeform

Young Sheldon — CBS

Katy Keene — The CW

Superstore — NBC



8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — NBC

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay — Freeform

Outmatched — Fox

The Unicorn — CBS

9 p.m.

The Bold Type — Freeform

Deputy — Fox

Project Runway — Bravo

Will & Grace — NBC

Grey’s Anatomy — ABC

Legacies — The CW



9:30 p.m.

Carol’s Second Act — CBS

Indebted — NBC

10 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

A Million Little Things — ABC

Tommy — CBS

Briarpatch — USA

Streaming

On Point (docuseries debut) — Crackle

Star Trek: Picard — CBS All Access

Stuck With You (series debut) — UMC

*times are ET and subject to change