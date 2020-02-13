Emilio Estevez to return as Coach Bombay for The Mighty Ducks Disney+ show

Everett Collection

Start getting in formation for the Flying V, because Coach Bombay is back!

The Mighty Ducks star Emilio Estevez is officially returning as Coach Gordon Bombay for the new Disney+ original series that will continue the story of the hit film trilogy.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” said Estevez in a statement. “And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

The original Mighty Ducks was released in 1992 and starred Estevez as Bombay, an arrogant lawyer whose community service for a DUI is to coach a youth hockey team. The actor also appeared in the two subsequent sequels.

Estevez’s casting comes the day after Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) and Brady Noon (Good Boys) were confirmed to star.

Here’s the official description for the series: “In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports. “

The Mighty Ducks will premiere later this year on Disney+.

