The best show on TV is returning is less than two months.

The Good Fight‘s season 4 premieres Thursday, April 9 on CBS All Access, the streaming service announced Thursday morning — and it sounds like Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and company’s lives have gotten a lot more difficult since the apocalyptic third season.

Last season ended with the women of Diane’s rebellion group swatting Diane and her husband Kurt (Gary Cole). While there’s no word yet on if Kurt survived that frightening incident, season 4 finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a new status quo because they’ve lost their top client, ChumHum, and the Reddick name is tarnished. In order to survive those two blows, the firm is forced to accept being purchased by STR Laurie, a huge multi-national firm led by John Larroquette’s Gavin Firth. Unfortunately, now all of the firm’s decisions are second-guessed, causing them to start chafing at the loss of independence.

Image zoom Patrick Harbron/CBS

The Good Fight‘s second and third seasons were very political, featuring stories about developing an impeachment strategy and possibly rigging elections to defeat Trump in 2020; however, according to showrunners/co-creators Michelle and Robert King, season 4 will shift its focus to explore other aspects of his administration.

“This year is about the system sort of possibly breaking down,” Robert told EW in December during an interview about the couple other series, Evil. “We’re interested in the idea of people rejecting subpoenas, or just not coming in. You’re used to watching a courtroom drama, and when someone is subpoenaed, they’re going to come in and testify. What we found interesting this year — and funny, in a terrible way — is that you can have all these great plans for a cross-examination, all these Perry Mason moments, and then the person says, ‘Yeah, but I’m not coming in.’ And the judge is kind of like, ‘How can you not? You have to come in.’ It will definitely be a fun year. Probably a little more absurdist than most years.”

Zach Grenier and Michael J. Fox will return as their The Good Wife characters David Lee and Louis Canning, respectively, and Hannibal‘s Hugh Dancy joins the show as Caleb, a former military man-turned-STR Laurie lawyer.

Check out more images from season 4 below:

Image zoom Patrick Harbron/CBS

Image zoom Patrick Harbron/CBS

Image zoom Patrick Harbron/CBS

Related content: