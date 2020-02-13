Jeff Goldblum, Normani, Mean Girls cast set as RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 guest judges

Call your girlfriend and tell her loud and proud: Robyn, Jeff Goldblum, Normani, Whoopi Goldberg, the cast of Mean Girls, and more are dancing their way to the RuPaul’s Drag Race judging panel.

VH1 announced Thursday a handful of fabulous celebrities will join previously announced premiere judge Nicki Minaj on season 12‘s rotating table of guest stars, which includes Mean Girls costars Jonathan Bennet and Daniel Franzese, U.S. representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Leslie Jones, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, and model Winnie Harlow.

A new trailer for season 12 teases several political-themed challenges, including one that appears to pit the contestants against each other in a mock debate. Later, RuPaul teases a surprise “so big” you’ll “never see it coming.”

Though Robyn and Goldberg have never worked the Drag Race runway before, All-Stars 1 contestants Jujubee and Raven performed one of the series’ most iconic lip-syncs ever to Robyn’s beloved banger “Dancing On My Own” back in 2012, while season 11 champion Yvie Oddly portrayed Goldberg during the Snatch Game celebrity impersonation challenge.

Season 12, which premieres Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. on VH1, pits 13 drag queens against each other for the crown and title of America’s Drag Superstar. RuPaul exclusively told EW the new season would stretch its performers’ creative abilities to the limit among a series of “twisted” challenges in front of “legendary” guest judges.

“I love getting out onstage as a pretty fashion girl and striking a pose, but as soon as the song starts, my jaw is on the floor, my eyes are as wide as they can be, I’m shaking and grooving…. like a giant spaghetti noodle in fashion,” contestant Gigi Goode told EW of her approach to lip-syncing, which we may or may not get to see as the season unfolds. “I don’t care if I look a fool. A lot of queens have a tendency to be careful with what they do so they don’t mess anything up,” she finishes, pausing briefly. “F— that!”

