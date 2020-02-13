Ricky Gervais' After Life season 2 reveals first look photos, premiere date

Ray Burmiston/Netflix

After Life type Movie Genre Drama,

Comedy,

Foreign Language

Like Cher, Ricky Gervais believes in life after love. The first season of his Netflix show After Life featured him as a newspaper writer named Tony struggling to move on after his wife’s death from cancer. But no matter how hard things get, life finds a way, and on Thursday Netflix announced the premiere date for the show’s sophomore outing.

Season 2 of After Life will also consist of six episodes, and finds Tony trying to be a better friend to those around him while still struggling with immense grief for his late wife. For anyone who spent season 1 wondering how the local newspaper was still doing so well, season 2 will feature the looming threat of the newspaper possibly being shut down.

After Life season 2 hits Netflix on April 24. Check out first look photos below.

