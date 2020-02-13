Ricky Gervais' After Life season 2 reveals first look photos, premiere date

Like Cher, Ricky Gervais believes in life after love. The first season of his Netflix show After Life featured him as a newspaper writer named Tony struggling to move on after his wife’s death from cancer. But no matter how hard things get, life finds a way, and on Thursday Netflix announced the premiere date for the show’s sophomore outing.
Season 2 of After Life will also consist of six episodes, and finds Tony trying to be a better friend to those around him while still struggling with immense grief for his late wife. For anyone who spent season 1 wondering how the local newspaper was still doing so well, season 2 will feature the looming threat of the newspaper possibly being shut down.
After Life season 2 hits Netflix on April 24. Check out first look photos below.
