The story behind that perfect cameo in Narcos: Mexico season 2

Netflix

Narcos type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Crime,

Drama

Warning: This article contains spoilers about season 2 of Narcos: Mexico.

Narcos superfan and “Narcos” rapper Quavo is now a Narcos star.

The Grammy-nominated artist added to his growing résumé with a guest role in the second episode of Narcos: Mexico‘s sophomore season, “Alea Iacta Est.” Quavo played “Quavo,” a drug dealer from Los Angeles who visits Tijuana to introduce crack to the Arellano Félix family. Quavo, whose hit song “Narcos” was inspired by the Netflix series, also got to quote another Migos track, “Stir Fry,” when demonstrating the process of cooking the drug. He would then later show up at the welcome home party for the previously-incarcerated Francisco Arellano Félix, where Quavo refuses to partake in the crack smoking.

“I know you ain’t gonna understand this, but I’m going to tell you, like a bad bitch told Tony, ‘Don’t get high on your own supply,'” he declares, referencing Tony Montana (Al Pacino) in Scarface. “Tony should’ve listened.”

In both of his scenes, Quavo is accompanied by two associates, and it turns out that those characters were originally supposed to be played by his Migos bandmates Offset and Takeoff — except they never showed.

“Those guys love the show, and I got to know their manager when they actually helped in the marketing of the last season because they just loved it so much, and they were like, ‘I want to be a part of this,'” explains Narcos showrunner Eric Newman. “I said, ‘I wrote you a scene, would you come do it?’ And they’re like, ‘Yep, we would.’ And he showed up. Now, it was supposed to be all three of them, but the music world is a different business, and so only one of them showed up, and we’re like, ‘Cool, love it.’ I would have kept him around forever. I would do a show with him. It was really fun. When you get into the business of making a TV show or movie, it’s boring, you’re like hanging around all day, but he was great and I’m excited about people discovering it when they watch.”

Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico is now streaming.

Related content: