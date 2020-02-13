Liev Schreiber says 'there will be more' Ray Donovan

Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Liev Schreiber played fixer Ray Donovan for seven seasons, and now he’s trying to fix Showtime’s decision to cancel the series.

Just over a week after the network shockingly announced that Ray Donovan would not be returning for an eighth season, Schreiber posted a thank you to fans on Instagram, while also declaring that “there will be more Ray Donovan.”

“It’s hard to describe how amazing it feels to those of us in the Ray Donovan family who have been lucky enough to experience the overwhelming love and support that all of you have expressed for our sow since the news broke that Ray would not return,” he wrote. “What’s even more incredible is that it seems your voices have been heard. Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your ongoing support, there will be more Ray Donovan. So to all the Donofans who got their bats out and beat the odds. Thank you.”

Showrunner David Hollander recently expressed his own confusion over the unexpected cancellation. “We’re still scratching our heads. We had no indicator that the show was ending,” he told Vulture. “We were behaving creatively as though we were in mid-sentence. And so, there was no sense that this was going to be a completion. This was in no way a series finale.”

Showtime did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment on the future of Ray Donovan.

