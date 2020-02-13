Aubrey Plaza celebrates Galentine's Day with Parks and Recreation reunion photo

Colleen Hayes/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Make like the women of Parks and Recreation and get your gal pals together to celebrate, because today is Galentine’s Day.

To commemorate the occasion, Aubrey Plaza, who played everyone’s favorite apathetic intern April Ludgate on the show, posted a sweet photo of her alongside castmates Amy Poehler, Kathryn Hahn, and Rashida Jones. “Happy galentines day,” she captioned the picture, which was shared on her Instagram account Thursday.

The unofficial Feb. 13 holiday celebrating female friendships was immortalized on the beloved NBC comedy when Poehler’s character, Lesley Knope, first suggested it in season 2. “Every Feb. 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies,” Lesley explained in the episode. “It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.” The holiday resurfaced the following season, cementing the tradition.

Poehler also got in on the Galentine’s fun Thursday, Instagramming a screenshot of her character with the text “Oh, it’s only the best day of the year.”

This isn’t the first time the cast has celebrated the holiday in real life. In both 2018 and 2019, the ladies shared similar snaps celebrating the special day. Parks and Rec went off the air after seven seasons in 2015.

