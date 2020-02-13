See the American Idol contestant who's compared 'visually to Taylor Swift'

American Idol type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

Alisa Ermolaev may not sound like Taylor Swift, but people tell her she “visually” reminds them of the pop star. All that matters to her is that the American Idol judges also lover.

In EW’s exclusive preview of the ABC singing competition’s season premiere, above, the 28-year-old hopeful from Queens performs an original song for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie after making an unforgettable first impression.

In the two-hour episode, starting Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET, the judges travel the country, making stops in Savannah, Ga., Milwaukee, Wis., Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Sunriver, Ore., overseeing hundreds of auditions, including one singer who Bryan says “might be the biggest star we’ve ever had on American Idol.” (Seriously, he’s that good.)

And in typical Idol fashion, expect lots of uplifting stories, as the contestants try to overcome the obstacles thrown their way and rise to the occasion. Like a subway performer from Harlem who has the judges in tears.

Ryan Seacrest returns as host, with Bobby Bones as in-house mentor.

Check out the exclusive preview above, and then tune-in Sunday night at 8 p.m. on ABC for more audition.

