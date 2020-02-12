What to Watch on Wednesday: Survivor all-time greats square off on season 40, Winners at War

Image zoom

Survivor: Winners at War

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Season Premiere

All winners. All the time. Survivor will be staging its biggest season yet when 20 champions return to the island for the venerable reality franchise’s landmark 40th season. And they’ll be battling it out for a record $2 million prize. Who will join Sandra Diaz-Twine as the show’s only two-time winners? Or will Sandra find a way to win a third time? Torches will be snuffed! Dreams will be dashed! A really huge check will be cashed! It all begins tonight with a champagne toast and immediate immunity challenge in the middle of the ocean. Game. Freaking. On. —Dalton Ross

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Lara Jean (Lana Condor) is back, and she’s putting her love letters behind her as she embarks on a real relationship with the dreamy Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). At least that’s what she thinks until she gets a letter of her own from former crush John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), who’s suddenly back in the picture. In P.S. I Still Love You, the follow-up to 2018’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Lara Jean will have to choose between the Model UN student who stole her heart in sixth grade or the jock who stole her heart in seventh grade (and then again, like, last week). —Samantha Highfill

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Cherish the Day (second night of series debut) — OWN

Big Cat Country (docuseries debut) — Smithsonian Channel

Chicago Med — NBC

The Goldbergs — ABC

The Masked Singer — Fox

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo

Riverdale — The CW



8:30 p.m.

Schooled — ABC

9 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC

The Magicians (back-to-back episodes) — Syfy

Modern Family (in Paris) — ABC

LEGO Masters — Fox



9:30 p.m.

Single Parents — ABC

10 p.m.

Good Trouble — Freeform

Chicago P.D. — NBC

Stumptown — ABC

The Soup (reboot premiere) — E!

10:30 p.m.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens — Comedy Central

Streaming

Justin Bieber: Seasons — YouTube

*times are ET and subject to change