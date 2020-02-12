What to Watch on Wednesday: Survivor all-time greats square off on season 40, Winners at War

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Survivor: Winners at War
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS
Season Premiere
All winners. All the time. Survivor will be staging its biggest season yet when 20 champions return to the island for the venerable reality franchise’s landmark 40th season. And they’ll be battling it out for a record $2 million prize. Who will join Sandra Diaz-Twine as the show’s only two-time winners? Or will Sandra find a way to win a third time? Torches will be snuffed! Dreams will be dashed! A really huge check will be cashed! It all begins tonight with a champagne toast and immediate immunity challenge in the middle of the ocean. Game. Freaking. On. —Dalton Ross
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Lara Jean (Lana Condor) is back, and she’s putting her love letters behind her as she embarks on a real relationship with the dreamy Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). At least that’s what she thinks until she gets a letter of her own from former crush John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), who’s suddenly back in the picture. In P.S. I Still Love You, the follow-up to 2018’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Lara Jean will have to choose between the Model UN student who stole her heart in sixth grade or the jock who stole her heart in seventh grade (and then again, like, last week). —Samantha Highfill
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Cherish the Day (second night of series debut) — OWN
Big Cat Country (docuseries debut) — Smithsonian Channel
Chicago Med — NBC
The Goldbergs — ABC
The Masked Singer — Fox
The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo
Riverdale — The CW
9 p.m.
Chicago Fire — NBC
The Magicians (back-to-back episodes) — Syfy
Modern Family (in Paris) — ABC
LEGO Masters — Fox
9:30 p.m.
Single Parents — ABC
10 p.m.
Good Trouble — Freeform
Chicago P.D. — NBC
Stumptown — ABC
The Soup (reboot premiere) — E!
10:30 p.m.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens — Comedy Central
Streaming
Justin Bieber: Seasons — YouTube
*times are ET and subject to change
