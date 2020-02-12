Give yourself nightmares with a sneak peek at Travel Channel's True Terror With Robert Englund

In the new Travel Channel show True Terror with Robert Englund, the Nightmare on Elm Street horror icon introduces recreations of “real” scary stories from America’s history.

“I’m calling it a dark docudrama-Twilight Zone,” says the actor, who played the nightmare-creating Freddy Krueger in eight films. “What I like about it is, even though it’s myths and legends, they all were reported in a newspaper. They have a certain journalistic-reportage-cred that I think differentiates it from a show about UFOs or paranormal [activity]. We have our share of ghost stories, but these are ghost stories that were reported in newspapers and periodicals. So, even though perhaps we’ve outgrown some of those superstitions and we can explain some of those things better now in the 21st century, I still like the idea that these were stories that came from newspapers and I love the fact that they are part of our history. And then there are the ones that are obviously true, like people being buried alive during the yellow fever epidemic.”

The premiere includes the tale of a man who receives a premonition that he will die in six weeks’ time and is unable to sleep as a result. Now that sounds very much up Englund’s, um, Elm Street.

“Strangely enough, there are a lot [of stories like that],” he says with a chuckle. “I don’t know if this was our producers steering the writers this way because of the baggage that I bring. I’ve certainly made a small fortune off of nightmares. But I think part of it is that, back in the 19th century and early 20th century, dreams and prophecies were given a little more respect. I think that’s why they show up so much.”

True Terror with Robert Englund premieres March 18 at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel. Get a sneak peek at the series in the video above.

