Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images; Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The show about brothers and a sister has recruited someone from Brothers and Sisters.

To narrow it down a bit more: This Is Us has cast Brothers and Sisters alum Dave Annable for a guest spot, EW has confirmed. In an upcoming episode of NBC’s era-hopping family drama, Annable will pop up as Kirby, who serves as an acting teacher for Kevin (who is played by Justin Hartley in present day and Logan Shroyer in the teenage years). It was not made available in which era(s) Annable’s character will appear.

Annable previously worked with Hartley’s co-star Mandy Moore on the short-lived Fox medical drama Red Band Society. He was a regular on such shows as 666 Park Avenue and Heartbeat, while later guest starring on shows including The Mick and Yellowstone.

The sizable season 4 guest roster for This Is Us includes Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Timothy Omundson, M. Night Shayamalan, Sophia Bush, and Pamela Adlon.

This Is Us is nearing the finish line of season 4, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

Related content: