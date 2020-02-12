The Masked Singer is going on tour: Here's what you need to know

Michael Becker/FOX

Get your masks ready: The Masked Singer is coming to a city near you.

On tonight’s episode of the hit Fox singing competition, it was announced that The Masked Singer National Tour will hit the road in 2020, kicking off in Detroit, MI, on May 28 before zigzagging its way to more than 45 cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

The live show will feature two celebrity guest hosts, as well as one local celebrity who will be in a top-secret disguise, keeping the audience guessing until they are unmasked at the end of the night. Audiences can also expect to see their favorite characters brought to life onstage, as well as surprise celebrity guests, new performances, and a can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages, according to a release announcing the news.

“As the formation of FOX Alternative Entertainment allowed us to bring production of The Masked Singer under the FOX banner, we can now explore new and exciting ways to grow this hit franchise,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment in a statement. “The Masked Singer National Tour is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring The Masked Singer and its beloved characters to fans and families across the across the country, live and in person.”

Right Angle Entertainment, the company behind the live stage productions of Dancing With the Stars, America’s Got Talent, and The Bachelor, is producing the tour alongside Guy Phillips, with Mark Swanhart set to direct.

For more information, including the full tour schedule and ticket information, check out www.themaskedsingertour.com. Tickets for the tour are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

