Miss Monster came to have fun, not compete on The Masked Singer

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Masked Singer season 3, episode 3.

The only thing scary about Miss Monster was her painfully short run on Fox’s The Masked Singer. Here, the great Chaka Khan admits she didn’t know how to feel when viewers recognized her tell-tale pop pipes so, so quickly.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Did you go into this competition thinking you needed to disguise your voice?

CHAKA KAHN: It was really much harder for me to do that than to just to go on and sing the songs. So I just sang songs that people would not expect me to sing, you know? That’s where the rub came in.

When you would hit a sustained note or lyric, I said to myself, yup … that’s Chaka Khan. Would you say to yourself, “Oh my God, I’m sounding like Chaka Khan right now.”

I did not think about it. I just sang the song the way I would sing it and thought, “If they guess, oh well. I did my part. I did my best.”

Did you watch the show in the previous seasons?

I watched a couple.

So what was your reaction when they came to you about doing it?

I thought it was a really clever idea, especially to have people in costume who don’t sing in costume. I thought that would be a clever and a fun thing to do.

Did you come in wanting to win or just play?

I just wanted to experience it, actually.

The monster looks like it could have been heavy on your shoulders. What was the deal?

It was very heavy. We had to make a lot of adjustments but I’m just a little short girl. We had to lighten it up. It was really hot under there.

How did you feel about your clues?

Some of them were a bit vague for younger people, for the younger audiences. But when I looked on online, everybody knew it was me.

How did that make you feel, that they guessed you so quickly?

I didn’t know how to feel. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I just sat back and listened to what people said. What can I do? It wasn’t a competition for me, it was just something new and crazy to do.

So what’s next for you now that you’ve conquered The Masked Singer? Can we see you on Dancing with the Stars?

Never. What I will be doing is standing on stage and singing. I’ll stick to my comfort zone!

