Richard and Sutton discuss her new vibrator in The Bold Type sneak peek

Long-distance relationships have always been difficult, but thanks to the technology available in 2020, they’re not quite what they used to be. And The Bold Type’s Sutton and Richard can prove it.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of the Freeform dramedy, which shows Richard (Sam Page) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) FaceTiming while they discuss work-life balance. Sutton is currently trying to figure out how to be a fashion influencer without being the annoying person who takes selfies all over New York City, and Richard suggests using their ridiculously amazing apartment as a backdrop.

But in other news, she informs him of a way that technology can keep them close while he’s away: She’s just purchased a vibrator that Richard can operate through an app while in San Francisco (and that she’s not allowed to ask a tech guy to help her set up). Who said long distance had to be difficult?!

Watch the full clip above. The Bold Type airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.

