Remember last week, rose lovers? When we were all screaming at our TVs because Peter gave Victoria F. a rose after she had yet another meltdown? Yeah, good times. And from the looks of this exclusive preview from Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, it doesn’t take long for Victoria’s hometown visit to go sideways.

While it appears there will be tears aplenty during Pilot Pete’s hometown dates with the other three finalists (Madison, Hannah Ann, and Kelsey), the real drama begins when a “mystery woman” shows up to reveal… VICTORIA’S SECRET! (Kudos, ABC promo writers. Kudos.)

And in order to make sure this woman remains a mystery until Monday, ABC blurred out not just her face, but almost her entire damn body!

Whatever this blurry interloper has to say, it can’t be good. As soon as Peter tries to talk to Victoria F. about it, she reverts to her two standby moods: defensive and emotional.

“I’m just asking for the truth,” pleads the Bachelor, to which Victoria snaps back, “Well it doesn’t matter anymore, Peter!” Yep, that’s totally how an innocent person would react.

Check out the full clip above, and I’ll meet you back here on Monday night for a full recap of the hometown drama.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC

