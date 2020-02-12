Watch Survivor: Winners at War favorites answer fan questions

Survivor type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

I asked a lot of questions to the Survivor: Winners at War cast out in Fiji before the game began. And then I asked seven of the players — Parvati Shallow, Ethan Zohn, Amber Mariano, Boston Rob Mariano, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Wendell Holland, and Sophie Clarke — a bunch more of them on stage at the premiere screening and panel on Feb. 10. But before that screening, while hanging out backstage in the green room, I gave the magnificent seven a break from talking to me and instead peppered them with some questions from actual fans. And now you can see how they answered.

Who from their original season that has not already returned would they like to see back on the show? What food do they miss the most on the island? Have they ever been afraid of anything other than being eliminated while living out there? What do they cherish more: the victory or the money? What fun thing did they splurge on with their winnings? And will this be their last time ever playing Survivor?

The seven champions each answered those questions, and now you can watch their answers in the video player above. Pay special attention as to what Rob and Wendell splurged on with their winnings, because their responses are fantastic. Also take notice of who says they will never head back to the island again (so we can see if the answers hold up when season 50 rolls around). And which of their suggestions for players that should return do you like the best? Watch and then weigh in with your picks. It’s a fun and insightful look at some of the biggest names to ever play the game answering questions from actual viewers.

Survivor: Winners at War premieres tonight on CBS.

