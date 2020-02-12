Watch the Survivor: Winners at War cast vote people out first

Survivor type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

Usually on Survivor you have until day 3 to vote somebody out of the tribe, but when I met with the cast members of Survivor: Winners at War, I asked them to vote someone out before the game even began. (You can see their official votes over on my Instagram @thedaltonross.)

Now, it should be pointed out that the players were separated by gender before the game so they weren’t sure of the entire cast. And they didn’t even know who would be on their tribe. But it’s a fun exercise anyway to see what all the returning champions were thinking heading into the game — especially when it came to the folks they wanted out of it.

In addition to writing down their votes, I asked them to explain why they were voting someone out, and you can now hear and see their explanations in the video above. What’s their reasoning for sending someone packing first? And will they even say the same person in their video vote-off as they did in the photographic one? (Not all the players in Game Changers did when I asked them pre-game to send someone packing.)

So feast your eyes on the vote-offs above, and then come back after tonight’s two-hour premiere for tons more coverage, including my recap of stuff that happened out there that did not make the episode, an exclusive deleted scene, my Jeff Probst Q&A, and a video interview with Probst done directly after Tribal Council. And if you missed any of my pre-game coverage, check out the MASSIVE thread with every single article as my pinned tweet over on Twitter @DaltonRoss.

Related content: