Lil Dicky introduces you to DAVE in first trailer for FXX comedy

You know Lil Dicky, now meet DAVE.

Best known for hits like “Freaky Friday” and “Earth,” rapper Lil Dicky (real name Dave Burd) is bringing his talents to TV with his new FXX comedy, in which a fictionalized version of himself attempts to prove to the world that he’s a “once in a generation artist.” And Dave’s willing to do whatever it takes, whether it’s cashing his Bar Mitzvah money for a verse or dealing with questions about his rap name.

EW has the exclusive first look at the DAVE trailer, which can be seen above, and features appearances from music heavyweights like YG and Justin Bieber.

“I’m friends with Justin, he’s been on one of my songs, and I’m on his new album; we’ve had a good relationship since I met him a few years back,” Burd tells EW of casting Bieber. “And when I wanted to make an episode about my first ‘Hollywood’ experience, and about becoming famous in general, I thought back to a night in my life where I was around celebrities for the first time…and sure enough, it was the night I met Justin and Kourtney Kardashian. So I asked both of them to be a part of this episode. Justin was totally game; he’s so charismatic and natural that it was easy for him to play himself. It wasn’t a hard sell at all. I think I’ve got Justin’s full belief as a creative, which is really validating, because he’s an icon. And I wanted my character in the show to feel that same level of validation that his belief has given me in real-life.”

DAVE premieres March 4 on FXX.

