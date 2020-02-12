Tim and Eric have re-joined forces with Adult Swim for a new adventure that might be their most subversive swing yet: a multi-camera family sitcom. (Or maybe it was this.)

Meet Beef House, a quarter-hour series that parodies the quotidian high jinks of family comedies by chronicling the exploits of chilled-out rocker slacker Tim (Tim Heidecker) and sensitive, high-strung human Eric (Eric Wareheim). Together — with the help of “their fellow Beef Boys,” who include Ron Austar, Ben Hur, and Tennessee Luke — they navigate myriad misadventures, misfortunes, and mishaps. Also in the mix: Eric’s betrothed, Megan (Jamie-Lynn Sigler!). As you can see in this exclusive peek at the trailer, things are going to get weird. And dare we say, beefy. With extra mayonnaise. And a sexual egg.

Premiering overnight on Sunday Mar. 30 at 12:15 a.m., Beef House is written and created by Heidecker and Wareheim, who are exec-producing alongside Dave Kneebone. Heidecker and Wareheim previously brought you such Adult Swim comedies including Tom Goes to the Mayor, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, and Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories. The duo are currently on their Mandatory Attendance Tour.

Just before Beef House premieres, Adult Swim will unveil Three Busy Debras at the stroke of midnight. 3BD tracks three women, all named Debra, in the tony suburb of Lemoncurd. These Debras do “lots of interesting activities, which keep them very busy,” according to the network’s logline. Three Busy Debras stars Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha, who created the series and serve as executive producers alongside Amy Poehler, Kim Lessing, and Anna Dokoza. Check out a first-look clip below, which involves a shirtless, misplaced pool boy who will not come between two of the Debras. Or maybe he will.

