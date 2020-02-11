What to Watch on Tuesday: Cherish the Day that Ava DuVernay's new anthology premieres on OWN

Image zoom

The Conners

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Rather than preempt its regularly scheduled Tuesday evening sitcom The Conners in lieu of coverage of the New Hampshire primaries, ABC is combining the two — and with a little twist. The Roseanne spin-off will air live and incorporate actual ABC News coverage of the primary results into the episode in real-time. For a school project, Darlene’s kids Mark and Harris will be watching the news, setting the stage for all in the Conner family to share their differing views — all with a big dose of sarcasm and wit, no doubt. Complicating matters: the family throws a going-away party for Louise (Katey Sagal), creating some tension between Dan and his daughters. Which, of course, doesn’t hold a flame to the tensions created by the Iowa caucuses. —Gerrad Hall

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

After a week off for the State of the Union, the state of the Big Three on This Is Us is no less fraught, as now Kate’s story is explored in the final chapter of the latest trilogy. Kate (Chrissy Metz) is watching her marriage to Toby (Chris Sullivan) hit a rocky patch as he is having trouble investing in his blind son, Jack. But the past is no less tense, as teen Kate (Hannah Zeile) tries to navigate her increasingly perilous relationship with new boyfriend Marc (Austin Abrams). “We will be seeing how some of Kate was formed through this relationship with Marc — and how that may impact her current relationship,” teases This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger. There will be at least a few lighter moments, too. Hints exec producer Isaac Aptaker: “Mandy [Moore] and Chrissy have a scene together where they do something that we’ve maybe been asked about more than anything, if we’re ever going to have on the show.” That could be music to fans’ ears. —Dan Snierson

For Life

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

An inmate is in the fight of his life on ABC’s new legal drama. Inspired by a true story, For Life follows prisoner-turned-lawyer Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) as he combats his wrongful conviction and litigates cases for his fellow inmates — all while behind bars. “It’s tackling the disparity of privilege between those who have money and power and those who don’t,” says showrunner Hank Steinberg, promising this isn’t just an eat-your-vegetables show. “It’s entertaining and it’s tense and it’s suspenseful. You’re with Aaron on this incredibly wild and difficult ride.” —Chancellor Agard

Cherish the Day

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on OWN

Series Debut

In her second series for OWN, writer-director Ava DuVernay (Queen Sugar) delves deep into love — the good, the bad, and the steamy. This new anthology drama follows the relationship between free spirit Gently James (The Mindy Project’s Xosha Roquemore) and type-A IT manager Evan Fisher (Underground’s Alano Miller). The two meet-cute at the public library, and each episode follows a “significant moment” in Gently and Evan’s dating life. The season will span five years of story over 8 episodes, which allows the show (and the viewers) to move past the standard soap opera stuff (first kiss, first fight) and explore what it really takes to make a relationship work. Roquemore and Miller lead an appealing (and so damn attractive!) cast, featuring Michael Beach as Gently’s uncle and living legend Cicely Tyson as a former movie star who hires Gently as her caregiver. If an unpretentious and compelling romantic dramedy sounds good to you this Valentine’s Day week (that’s a thing, right?) Cherish the Day is worth adding to your queue. —Kristen Baldwin

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Finding Your Roots (Ava DuVernay, Questlove, S. Epatha Merkeson) — PBS

8 p.m.

Ellen’s Game of Games — NBC

The Flash — The CW

NCIS — CBS



8:30 p.m.

Bless This Mess — ABC

9 p.m.

Gordon Ramsay‘s 24 Hours to Hell and Back — Fox

The Biggest Loser — USA

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — The CW

FBI — CBS

mixed-ish — ABC

Schitt’s Creek — Pop TV

Vanderpump Rules — Bravo



10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

New Amsterdam — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change