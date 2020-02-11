What to Watch on Tuesday: Cherish the Day that Ava DuVernay's new anthology premieres on OWN

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Conners
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Rather than preempt its regularly scheduled Tuesday evening sitcom The Conners in lieu of coverage of the New Hampshire primaries, ABC is combining the two — and with a little twist. The Roseanne spin-off will air live and incorporate actual ABC News coverage of the primary results into the episode in real-time. For a school project, Darlene’s kids Mark and Harris will be watching the news, setting the stage for all in the Conner family to share their differing views — all with a big dose of sarcasm and wit, no doubt. Complicating matters: the family throws a going-away party for Louise (Katey Sagal), creating some tension between Dan and his daughters. Which, of course, doesn’t hold a flame to the tensions created by the Iowa caucuses. —Gerrad Hall
This Is Us
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
After a week off for the State of the Union, the state of the Big Three on This Is Us is no less fraught, as now Kate’s story is explored in the final chapter of the latest trilogy. Kate (Chrissy Metz) is watching her marriage to Toby (Chris Sullivan) hit a rocky patch as he is having trouble investing in his blind son, Jack. But the past is no less tense, as teen Kate (Hannah Zeile) tries to navigate her increasingly perilous relationship with new boyfriend Marc (Austin Abrams). “We will be seeing how some of Kate was formed through this relationship with Marc — and how that may impact her current relationship,” teases This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger. There will be at least a few lighter moments, too. Hints exec producer Isaac Aptaker: “Mandy [Moore] and Chrissy have a scene together where they do something that we’ve maybe been asked about more than anything, if we’re ever going to have on the show.” That could be music to fans’ ears. —Dan Snierson
For Life
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC
Series Debut
An inmate is in the fight of his life on ABC’s new legal drama. Inspired by a true story, For Life follows prisoner-turned-lawyer Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) as he combats his wrongful conviction and litigates cases for his fellow inmates — all while behind bars. “It’s tackling the disparity of privilege between those who have money and power and those who don’t,” says showrunner Hank Steinberg, promising this isn’t just an eat-your-vegetables show. “It’s entertaining and it’s tense and it’s suspenseful. You’re with Aaron on this incredibly wild and difficult ride.” —Chancellor Agard
Cherish the Day
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on OWN
Series Debut
In her second series for OWN, writer-director Ava DuVernay (Queen Sugar) delves deep into love — the good, the bad, and the steamy. This new anthology drama follows the relationship between free spirit Gently James (The Mindy Project’s Xosha Roquemore) and type-A IT manager Evan Fisher (Underground’s Alano Miller). The two meet-cute at the public library, and each episode follows a “significant moment” in Gently and Evan’s dating life. The season will span five years of story over 8 episodes, which allows the show (and the viewers) to move past the standard soap opera stuff (first kiss, first fight) and explore what it really takes to make a relationship work. Roquemore and Miller lead an appealing (and so damn attractive!) cast, featuring Michael Beach as Gently’s uncle and living legend Cicely Tyson as a former movie star who hires Gently as her caregiver. If an unpretentious and compelling romantic dramedy sounds good to you this Valentine’s Day week (that’s a thing, right?) Cherish the Day is worth adding to your queue. —Kristen Baldwin
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Finding Your Roots (Ava DuVernay, Questlove, S. Epatha Merkeson) — PBS
8 p.m.
Ellen’s Game of Games — NBC
The Flash — The CW
NCIS — CBS
8:30 p.m.
Bless This Mess — ABC
9 p.m.
Gordon Ramsay‘s 24 Hours to Hell and Back — Fox
The Biggest Loser — USA
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — The CW
FBI — CBS
mixed-ish — ABC
Schitt’s Creek — Pop TV
Vanderpump Rules — Bravo
10 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
New Amsterdam — NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
