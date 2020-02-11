The Masked Singer adds Gabriel Iglesias, Will Arnett, and more as season 3 guest stars

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Masked Singer type TV Show Network Fox Genre Reality

Fluffy and Batman are coming to season 3 of The Masked Singer!

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias and Will Arnett will be joining the panel on Fox’s popular reality singing competition, EW can exclusively reveal. Additionally, Masked Singer favorites T-Pain and Joel McHale will return as guest panelists on this current season.

While we don’t know which episodes the guest stars will appear in, the Mexican-American comedian, known for his “Fluffy” moniker and Netflix sitcom Mr. Iglesias, and The Lego Batman Movie star are sure to inject the show with some fun commentary (and hopefully decent guesses). Arnett is also the host and executive producer of Fox’s new competition series, Lego Masters, which premiered Wednesday.

Image zoom Fox

T-Pain and McHale are both Masked Singer old hats at this point. The singer won season 1 as Monster, and was a guest panelist on season 2’s 10th episode. McHale, meanwhile, has been a guest on the show more times than any other celebrity — twice in season 1 and two more times in the second installment. Judge Ken Jeong even incorrectly guessed McHale to be under the Llama costume last Wednesday, and honestly, we think it’s time the comedian actually goes under the mask.

So far, The Masked Singer has seen Jamie Foxx and Jason Biggs as guest panelists in season 3. Next up is Leah Remini, who will appear on Wednesday’s Valentine’s Day-themed episode. Each contestant will bring out a clue to one of the panelists in the form of a handmade Valentine.

Related content: