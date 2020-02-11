Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel joins Kevin Hart's Quibi action series Die Hart

Nathalie Emmanuel is heading from the fantasy kingdom of Westeros to another mystical land with an intriguing name: Quibi.

The Game of Thrones and, more relevantly, Fast & Furious star is joining Kevin Hart’s action-comedy series Die Hart for the short-form streaming service. The show follows the comedian, playing himself, on a quest to become a leading-man action star. Before he can get his shot at such a part, Hart must train at the world’s greatest action star school, run by a deranged coach (played by John Travolta). Emmanuel will play a “tough-minded rival student” who pushes Hart to his limits as he endures a series of hilariously over-the-top action sequences.

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Quibi, set to launch April 6, will offer “quick bites” of content for mobile viewers with episodes running 10 minutes or less. Numerous projects from high-profile talent are in the works for the platform, including series from Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, and Sam Raimi.

Following Quibi’s April debut, Emmanuel will next be seen in the Fast saga’s upcoming ninth installment, hitting theaters May 22. Perhaps Hart can finish his training in time for the tenth entry.

