Laura Dern, Lin-Manuel Miranda freak out meeting Jerry from Cheer at the Oscars

All the stars were out on the red carpet at the Oscars, including one star in particular all the other stars were obsessed with.

Jerry Harris, the fan-favorite cheerleader from Netflix’s Cheer docuseries, covered the press line for The Ellen DeGeneres Show and met the likes of Marriage Story‘s Laura Dern, Little Women‘s Greta Gerwig, Richard Jewell‘s Kathy Bates, Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Grammy winner Billie Eilish, and Frozen 2‘s Idina Menzel, all of whom definitely knew who Harris was.

“Jerry! This is what I wanna say to you,” Dern said. “You’ve got this! You can do this, Jerry! My daughter was giving me some mat talk as I was arriving in the car, and we love you and we love your big, beautiful heart.”

Gerwig confessed she watched Cheer every night when she’s pumping breast milk. “I feel like I manifested you somehow,” the Little Women director told Harris, who just found out then and there what she meant by “pumping.”

The reactions only got better as the Navarro cheerleading champion met Al Pacino, Regina King, Rebel Wilson, Renée Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Brad Pitt, and Robin Roberts. Nobody tell Miranda, though, whether Harris made mat. He hasn’t reached that part in the series.

