Get a taste of Top Chef All Stars L.A. in this exclusive trailer

Get the knives back out, because it’s time for another season of Top Chef — and EW has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

While it’s been more than a year since the show’s 16th season, which took place in Kentucky, the wait has been made worth it with the announcement that this season will be Top Chef All Stars L.A.

Not only will the reality competition be coming back Los Angeles, but the show will also have a mix of cheftestants returning from seasons 1 to 16, including Jennifer Carroll and Angelo Sosa, who competed in the first All Stars season nearly a decade ago.

As teased in the trailer, above, this 17th season of Top Chef will feature famous guest judges including Kelly Clarkson, Randall Park, and Ali Wong, as well as familiar faces like chef Nancy Silverton and Top Chef: Chicago winner Stephanie Izard.

Top Chef All Stars L.A. will premiere with a supersized episode Thursday, March 19, from 10 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Watch the exclusive trailer above.

