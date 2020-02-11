Anthony Mackie fights himself in first full Altered Carbon season 2 trailer

They say you are your own worst enemy. That may be more literal for Anthony Mackie.

The first full-length Altered Carbon season 2 trailer arrives with a few added surprises. For one, Takeshi Kovacs, first portrayed by actor Will Yun Lee before transferring to a Joel-Kinnaman-looking “sleeve,” finds himself in a newer body 30 years after the events of the season 1 finale. This one comes with enhanced healing capabilities and reflexes, plus a snap gun-to-hand maneuver.

For another, it looks like someone has taken over his old body. With a sci-fi concept that involves people digitizing their consciousness and uploading themselves to other bodies, the series allows for some interesting casting options, including Mackie taking over Kinnamon’s role after season 1 and Lee returning to the show as a new character. All the trailer hints as to who’s operating Takeshi’s original body is the line, “Activate Evergreen.”

In season 2, Takeshi returns to his home world, still on his search to find his lost love, Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). He ends up finding her, but there are some complications. He’s tasked with investigating a series of murders that ends up overlapping with his own mission. Soon, the whole planet will be hunting him, it seems.

Based on Richard K. Morgan’s book, Altered Carbon season 2 sets Luke Cage‘s Simone Missick as Trepp, Power star Lela Loren as Danica Harlan, and Chris Connor as Takeshi’s A.I. partner Poe. Dina Shihabi (Jack Ryan), Torben Liebrecht (Homeland), and James Saito (The Terror) also feature.

The new season drops on Netflix this Feb. 27. It’ll be good practice for Mackie’s next leading man action performance in Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

