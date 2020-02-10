What to Watch on Monday: A three-on-one date and more in Peru on The Bachelor

Image zoom

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

“Every single time we’re together, I feel like you’re always in a mood,” one of the “ladies” complains to Peter on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor. In case you haven’t guessed, that means Pilot Pete’s visit to Peru — in which he’ll choose which four women to take on hometown dates next week — doesn’t go smoothly. Stay tuned for a “serious” talk about religion and faith, a handwritten list entitled “Things I Love About You,” and two final eliminations before it’s time for Pete to meet the parents. —Kristen Baldwin

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

All American — The CW

America’s Got Talent: The Champions — NBC

The Neighborhood — CBS

Girl Scout Cookie Championship — Food Network



8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Black Lightning — The CW

Prodigal Son — Fox

The New Pope — HBO

All Rise — CBS



10 p.m.

Bull — CBS

The Good Doctor — ABC

Manifest — NBC

McMillion$ — HBO

Spy Games — Bravo

Streaming

Agatha Raisin (season premiere) — Acorn TV

Justin Bieber: Seasons — YouTube

*times are ET and subject to change