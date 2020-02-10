What to Watch on Monday: A three-on-one date and more in Peru on The Bachelor

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Bachelor
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
“Every single time we’re together, I feel like you’re always in a mood,” one of the “ladies” complains to Peter on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor. In case you haven’t guessed, that means Pilot Pete’s visit to Peru — in which he’ll choose which four women to take on hometown dates next week — doesn’t go smoothly. Stay tuned for a “serious” talk about religion and faith, a handwritten list entitled “Things I Love About You,” and two final eliminations before it’s time for Pete to meet the parents. —Kristen Baldwin
Related content:
- The Bachelor recap: Enough is enough
- A history of Bachelor and Bachelorette villains eating on camera
- The Bachelor‘s Peter puts Victoria F. on the spot: ‘Do you wanna be here?’
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox
All American — The CW
America’s Got Talent: The Champions — NBC
The Neighborhood — CBS
Girl Scout Cookie Championship — Food Network
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Black Lightning — The CW
Prodigal Son — Fox
The New Pope — HBO
All Rise — CBS
10 p.m.
Bull — CBS
The Good Doctor — ABC
Manifest — NBC
McMillion$ — HBO
Spy Games — Bravo
Streaming
Agatha Raisin (season premiere) — Acorn TV
Justin Bieber: Seasons — YouTube
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments