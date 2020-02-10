What to Watch on Monday: A three-on-one date and more in Peru on The Bachelor

By EW Staff
February 10, 2020 at 06:00 AM EST

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

“Every single time we’re together, I feel like you’re always in a mood,” one of the “ladies” complains to Peter on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor. In case you haven’t guessed, that means Pilot Pete’s visit to Peru — in which he’ll choose which four women to take on hometown dates next week — doesn’t go smoothly. Stay tuned for a “serious” talk about religion and faith, a handwritten list entitled “Things I Love About You,” and two final eliminations before it’s time for Pete to meet the parents. —Kristen Baldwin

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.
9-1-1: Lone StarFox
All American — The CW
America’s Got Talent: The ChampionsNBC
The NeighborhoodCBS
Girl Scout Cookie ChampionshipFood Network

8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts AbisholaCBS

9 p.m.
Black Lightning — The CW
Prodigal Son — Fox
The New PopeHBO
All RiseCBS

10 p.m.
BullCBS
The Good Doctor — ABC
Manifest — NBC
McMillion$HBO
Spy GamesBravo

Streaming
Agatha Raisin (season premiere) — Acorn TV
Justin Bieber: SeasonsYouTube

*times are ET and subject to change

