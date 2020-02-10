Turner & Hooch Disney+ series to star Drake & Josh alum Josh Peck

Turner & Hooch type Movie

Disney+ found its successor to Tom Hanks in the upcoming Turner & Hooch TV reboot.

Josh Peck, once the child actor on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh and more recently starred in the indie drama Locating Silver Lake, will star in the 12-episode hourlong series as Scott Turner, the character Hanks played in the original 1989 comedy.

In the movie, Scott was a police detective who inherits his friend’s dog Hooch after the man’s murder. Comedy ensues as Scott tries to adjust to life with a giant, unruly canine, but the dog turns out to be the best assist in solving this case. In the Disney+ series, Scott is described as “an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshall” who, similarly, inherits the animal.

Burn Notice creator Matt Nix writes and executive produces the new Turner & Hooch. Josh Levy from Bones serves as co-executive producer.

Peck, now 33, left his days as a child TV star behind. Though, this leading man part on a Disney+ show feels like a return to where his career started, on a family friendly platform. He recently appeared on Fuller House and recorded voice roles for LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars and Gnome Alone. Peck also featured in Take the 10 with Andy Samberg and Fred Armisen, on top of playing John Stamos’ on-screen son in Grandfathered.

