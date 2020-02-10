Prepare to hate teen Kate's boyfriend in new This Is Us preview

This Is Us type TV Show Network NBC Genre Drama

We’re warning you. Again.

Things are going downhill fast between teen Kate (Hannah Zeile) and her new boyfriend Marc (Austin Abrams) on This Is Us — and brace for this ominous avalanche of bad vibes to grow even bigger.

In the little that audiences have seen him so far, Marc has shown himself to be possessive, ignorant (or ignoring?) of boundaries, and just… generally creepy. This won’t end well, as you already know from that present-day moment earlier this season when Rebecca (Mandy Moore) looked at an old Polaroid of the couple and told Kate (Chrissy Metz), “I wanted to believe so badly that you kids were happy, I didn’t see what was happening,” to which Kate replied: “I didn’t see it either.”

Want more proof that the worst is yet to come? “I think it was definitely a formative relationship and it was a relationship that left serious emotional wounds,” This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger recently told EW, while Aptaker noted: “It definitely goes to an unhealthy place that’s going to make a real impact on Kate and stay with her over the years.”

Still not convinced? You’ll want to check out EW’s exclusive preview from Tuesday’s episode, which represents the final installment of the latest Big Three trilogy. Various-era Kates are set to take the stage, as adult Kate experiences serious marital woes with Toby (Chris Sullivan), but also teen Kate, who is living that late-’90s record-store life with Marc. Click on the video above to see Marc first manage her food intake and passive-aggressively body-shame her before responding petulantly when she chimes in to help him assist a customer. Once you are sufficiently agitated with distrust and/or anger, tune into “A Hell of a Week: Part Three,” which airs Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

