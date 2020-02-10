Ralph finally meets Sue Dearbon in The Flash first-look photos

Colin Bentley/The CW

The Flash type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

After months of searching, Ralph Dibny has finally found Sue Dearbon on The Flash.

On Monday, the CW released new images from the superhero series’ Feb. 18 episode, “A Girl Named Sue,” previewing Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) and Sue’s (Natalie Dreyfuss) long-awaited meeting. Ralph has spent most of The Flash’s sixth season looking for Sue as part of a missing persons case he picked up at the end of season 5, and in the pages of DC comics, Sue eventually marries Ralph and becomes his crime-solving partner.

So what happens when Ralph finally comes face-to-face with his elusive client? Well, she “refuses to return home her family, and instead, takes Ralph on a daring adventure,” according to the episode’s synopsis.

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

That’s in line with what showrunner Eric Wallace hinted about Sue’s eventual introduction last summer: “When we finally do meet Sue, she might not be the woman that Ralph is expecting,” Wallace told EW in July.

In other words, it’ll likely be a while before we see Ralph and Sue walk down the aisle. That said, the show has been preparing Ralph for Sue’s eventual arrival, and he’s come a long way from the sleazy, disgraced cop we met way back in season 4.

“Since I started playing Ralph, the number one question has probably always been, ‘Where’s Sue? What about Sue?’ We did talk early on in season 4, because I brought that up, and the plan had always been all roads lead to Sue and we’re going to get there, but he has to be ready for that, because that’s such a serious relationship in comics and a big relationship,” Sawyer told EW in October. “I can’t see the guy he was in season 4 meeting Sue Dearborn and that becoming what you know it needs to become.”

Sawyer continued, “We’ve been building up to this idea that Ralph wants something in his life that’s romantic and serious. I think he’s finally getting to a point where he’s getting ready for that.”

The new batch of photos also revealed our first look at Efrat Dor (Mayans M.C.) as Eva McCulloch, the missing wife of McCulloch CEO/Black Hole leader Joseph Carver, who forms a a surprising alliance with Iris (Candice Patton) that “pushes the boundaries of sanity,” according to the official character description.

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

Check out more photos of Sue and Eva below.

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

Image zoom

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

Related content: