The Flash type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

The Flash‘s Barry and Iris have been together for a while now, but they’re still learning new things about each other.

In this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode “Love Is a Battlefield,” Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) — who are now freed from the burden of death prophecies and a multiversal apocalypse — take some time to themselves for an early Valentine’s Day celebration at a fancy Italian restaurant (Barry suits up in a different way). But just because there isn’t a looming Crisis doesn’t mean the universe is done throwing curveballs at the couple.

First, a waiter starts rattling off Italian at the couple. To Barry’s surprise, though, Iris effortlessly throws some Italian right back at the waiter — because she apparently knows how to speak Italian now (and somehow managed to survive her trip through the looking glass at the end of last week’s episode)?

“You know that story I was writing a few months ago on Little Italy? Well, I picked up a phrase or two,” Iris says casually before doing what we all did when learned a foreign language in school: revealing she also knows how to curse in Italian.

That doesn’t clear everything up for Barry, but there’s no time to for further discussion because Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff), who was last seen in season 4’s “Harry and the Harrisons,” bursts into the restaurant and threatens to kill everyone. Valentine’s Day is off to great start!

Watch the clip above.

As we know, this is only the beginning of the crazy things in store for Barry and Iris in the back half of season 6, which picks up in the aftermath of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” “Now we get to deal very specifically with what was Iris going through and how has that affected her now and where will that take the Barry and Iris relationship,” Wallace told EW last week. “Quite frankly, it takes it to some nuts places, but what’s great is that by the end of ‘Graphic Novel #2,’ [a.k.a. season 6B] I can say unequivocally that Barry and Iris will be closer than they’ve ever been before, simply because what happens is just the craziest thing ever.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Related content: