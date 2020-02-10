Watch RuPaul slap Bowen Yang as brawling coal miners in cut SNL sketch

Saturday Night Live type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Leave it to RuPaul to turn a workplace function into a werkplace brawl.

Though the drag superstar and RuPaul’s Drag Race host made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut (which included popping a wig and some heels onto cast member Pete Davidson) over the weekend, not every sketch he rehearsed made it to air, though one of the Emmy-winner’s scenes that didn’t appear on the final broadcast is now available to stream online.

The hilarious bit (above) opens on a group of burly coal miners awaiting the arrival of their boss, Big Dom (RuPaul), who eventually makes his grand entrance scooting by atop a subterranean cart. Things get shady (and violent), however, when one of Dom’s rivals, Big Al (Bowen Yang), storms the site, trading pointed insults (“I should have known this was your coal mine, after all, it is fossil fuels”), tossing tea (literally), and wringing each other’s necks while their subordinates watch in horror.

“Whatever this was, I enjoyed myself. Thoroughly,” Yang says amid the chaos before grabbing a shawl and exiting the shaft, to which RuPaul responds: “As did I, because if you put enough pressure on coal, it becomes diamond. And you know what they say, Big Al: Diamonds are a coal miner’s best friend!”

Watch RuPaul’s cut-for-time sketch above.

Related content: