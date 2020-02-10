Find out which Power characters will return for first spin-off

Power said goodbye on Sunday night, but three main characters aren’t going anywhere.

After previously announcing Mary J. Blige and Method Man as stars of the first of four spin-offs, Starz has revealed that Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq), Shane Johnson (Saxe), and Naturi Naughton (Tasha) will be reprising their roles on Power Book II: Ghost. Watch the official first teaser above.

Here’s the official description of the new series: “Power Book II: Ghost will pick up the narrative just days after the Power finale. The sequel then follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.”

If you missed the Power series finale, Tariq killed his father Ghost (Omari Hardwick), only for his mother Tasha to take the fall for it. Saxe knows that there’s more to the case, but Tariq is blackmailing him after spotting the lawyer at the murder scene.

Speaking to EW before the news of his involvement in Power Book II, Rainey Jr. speculated on what the future would hold for Tariq, who was last seen moving in to his dorm for the first day of college. “Well, he’s got to make money, so he’s going to be on the grind,” he said. “He’s definitely going to be focused on trying to help his mom and her situation. But I feel like Tariq is going to do whatever he needs to do. Also, he has help grandma and his little sister, so he’ll do anything to take care of them. Tariq is going to be grinding a lot.”

Also chatting with EW post-Power finale, creator Courtney Kemp, who assumes the same role on the spin-offs, shared the plan for the Power Universe. “We are patterning it after Marvel, where different characters come in and out of other people’s shows,” she said. “So there’s crossovers and some of your favorite characters will come back, even if they don’t get their own spin-off, they will show up in places. We’re trying to really do it for the fans, to give the most of what they want.”

Power Book II: Ghost premieres this summer on Starz.

