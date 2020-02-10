School will be back in session as Netflix renews Sex Education for season 3

Sex Education type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Dramedy

We’re never done learning when it comes to Sex Education — and thank goodness Netflix agrees.

On Monday, the streaming service shared the news that it has renewed the British comedy for a third season. Starring Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, and Ncuti Gatwa, the series follows the teens of Moordale High School as they try and navigate all their sexual curiosities and conundrums.

#SexEducation has been renewed for a third season! pic.twitter.com/jJfXB4ydRk — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 10, 2020

Season 2 — all of which arrived on Netflix last month — ended with things up in the air between Otis (Butterfield) and Maeve (Mackey), after he left her a voicemail professing his love for her only to have it deleted by her meddling neighbor. Elsewhere, Jean (Anderson) might have to invest in some maternity jumpsuits as she just discovered she’s pregnant, and Eric (Ncuti) chose Adam (Connor Swindells) over French beau Rahim (Sami Outalbali) when the former made a grand-ish gesture during the school play.

Who can say how all that high-school romance will fare next season, but it seems we’ll find out soon enough.

Image zoom Netflix

Related content: