For many, high school was hell, so it only makes sense that one of the Encores — a.k.a. resurrected villains from Hell — would take the Legends back there in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 5. Unfortunately, returning to high school causes more distress for one Legend in particular.

In EW’s exclusive preview, above, of Tuesday’s episode titled “Slay Anything,” Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), and Mick (Dominic Purcell) crash a high school reunion in Central City looking for the latest Encore: a reincarnated serial killer who attacked his classmates on prom night. Ava, who is apparently obsessed with this murderer, loves being here and can’t help but geek out about being in the lobby where the killer stalked his victims. Mick, on the other hand, isn’t happy about this sojourn because it turns out this is his high school, which is news to Sara and Ava, and he didn’t realize this is where they were coming.

“Mick, this is why you need to come to team meetings,” says Sara, scolding Mick.

To make things even more uncomfortable for Mick, one of his classmates actually recognizes him. Watch the hilarious and awkward interaction unfold in the clip above.

Meanwhile in the rest of the episode, Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian), Nate (Nick Zano), and new-Zari (Tala Ashe) travel back in time to the night of the murders to try to stop them from happening in the first place.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Related content: