Greta Thunberg now changing the world with her own TV series

Listen to Greta! … Now on her own TV show.

Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old Swedish environmental activist, is getting a series from BBC Studios’ Science Unit. Viewers will follow her global journey across the globe to map out the scientific evidence behind climate change, meet with leading scientists, and challenge just about everyone, including political leaders and business tycoons, to change.

The series, a name and official network for which have yet to be announced, will also highlight Thunberg’s journey into adulthood. The teen has been criticized multiple times over social media by President Donald Trump, who already made massive changes to scaling back America’s efforts to safeguard the environment, including pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Thunberg remained resilient and countered with impassioned speeches.

Image zoom Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

She appeared briefly via video presentation during the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night. In a tribute to the power of documentaries, a clip was shown of Thunberg’s conversation with filmmaker David Attenborough, whose work she credits as informing her about the climate-change crisis. Jane Fonda, who has been arrested multiple times for protesting the government’s inaction on climate change, also appeared on stage during the Oscars to present Best Picture to Parasite. “Nothing is more important than raising awareness, right?” Fonda said.

“Climate change is probably the most important issue of our lives so it feels timely to make an authoritative series that explores the facts and science behind this complex subject,” Rob Liddell, who will produce the series, said in a statement. “To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it’s like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet.”

