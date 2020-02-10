Nearly-naked fireman, glitter bomb, tiara trauma — 9-1-1: Lone Star responds to strip club chaos

9-1-1: Lone Star type TV Show Network Fox Genre Drama

If there are real firefighters at the bachelorette party, you know you’ve gone wrong somewhere.

In an exclusive clip from Monday’s episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, the crew is called to a strip club where a bride-to-be has gotten her tiara twisted…right into another lady’s jaw. No joke. While Owen (Rob Lowe) and T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) attend to that bloody catastrophe, Paul (Brian Michael Smith) deals with a glitter bomb incident that looks like it has the potential to leave him starry-eyed too.

And if that’s not enough drama for one episode, well, it doesn’t end at the strip club — where, naturally, there’s a stripper dressed, er, undressed as a firefighter! Elsewhere, male toxicity takes on a whole new meaning when a fire busts out at a bull semen factory. Yes, we regret to inform you that you read that correctly. “They’re the highest-end balls; they’re the studs,” Lowe tells EW. “You can’t make this up; I kid you not, all of our stories are true. That only happens on a Ryan Murphy procedural set in Austin, Texas.”

Watch the preview above and tune in 9-1-1: Lone Star at 8 p.m. ET on Fox to see how/if those seeds are sown.

