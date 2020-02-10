Nearly-naked fireman, glitter bomb, tiara trauma — 9-1-1: Lone Star responds to strip club chaos

By Ruth Kinane
February 10, 2020 at 04:03 PM EST

If there are real firefighters at the bachelorette party, you know you’ve gone wrong somewhere.

In an exclusive clip from Monday’s episode of  9-1-1: Lone Starthe crew is called to a strip club where a bride-to-be has gotten her tiara twisted…right into another lady’s jaw. No joke. While Owen (Rob Lowe) and T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) attend to that bloody catastrophe, Paul (Brian Michael Smith) deals with a glitter bomb incident that looks like it has the potential to leave him starry-eyed too.

And if that’s not enough drama for one episode, well, it doesn’t end at the strip club — where, naturally, there’s a stripper dressed, er, undressed as a firefighter! Elsewhere, male toxicity takes on a whole new meaning when a fire busts out at a bull semen factory. Yes, we regret to inform you that you read that correctly. “They’re the highest-end balls; they’re the studs,” Lowe tells EW. “You can’t make this up; I kid you not, all of our stories are true. That only happens on a Ryan Murphy procedural set in Austin, Texas.”

Watch the preview above and tune in 9-1-1: Lone Star at 8 p.m. ET on Fox to see how/if those seeds are sown.

