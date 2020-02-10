CSI event series reportedly in 'very early development stages' at CBS

Andrew Southam/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

A CSI event series revival is in the works at CBS, according to multiple reports.

Deadline was the first to break the news, reporting that CBS is looking to mark the 20th anniversary of its highly successful franchise with a new installment from writer Jason Tracey (Elementary), CBS TV Studios, and Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Series creator Anthony Zuiker is also reportedly in talks to be involved.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation originally premiered on Oct. 6, 2000 and ran for 15 seasons, launching several spin-offs before wrapping with a two-hour movie finale in September of 2015. The series — which starred William Peterson, Marg Helgenberger, Jorja Fox, George Eads, and more — followed crime-scene investigators for the Las Vegas Police Department as they worked to solve crimes.

According to Deadline, the idea for the revival would be a series set in Las Vegas that would serve as a sequel to CSI. Reportedly, talks are still in the very early development stage and no deals are done at this time.

CBS and CBS TV Studios declined to comment.

Read more at Deadline.

