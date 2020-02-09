Watch a supercut of all 40 death-defying Jeff Probst Survivor intros

Survivor type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

“39 days, 16 people, 1 Survivor!”

It is the line from Jeff Probst that started the first season of Survivor. And some variation of that line — the number of people has changed, as did the number of days once — has kickstarted every Survivor season since.

But it’s not just the line. It’s where Probst delivers it. Sometimes he is hanging out a helicopter. Other times he is perched on a cliff. Sometimes he is driving a boat. Other times he is about to be enveloped by waves. He’s even been known to just kinda be chilling in the back of a jeep with the contestants themselves. YOU NEVER KNOW WHERE JEFF PROBST IS GOING TO BE!!!

The point is, it’s not a season of Survivor until Probst throws his finger in the air and proclaims “1 Survivor!” dramatically while the camera zooms back at rapid speed. We love it.

So what better way to celebrate 40 seasons of Survivor (with Winners at War premiering Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS) than to make a supercut of every dramatic Jeff Probst intro ever? There is no better way! That’s the point! That’s why we did this!

So feast your eyes on the video above to see all 40 intros — including the latest for Winners at War — and then weigh in with your favorite. I personally love the Hostmaster General standing in front of the volcano in Vanuatu and the incredible raging water for Samoa, but the beautiful thing about this is… there is no wrong answer. They’re all perfect! So check it out and then follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss for more Survivor scoop than you can possibly handle.

