Sophie Turner fights to Survive in intense Quibi series teaser

Sophie Turner made it out of Game of Thrones alive — but can she survive Survive?

Quibi released the first teaser for another of its “Movies in Chapters,” starring Turner and Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins. The pair play Jane and Paul, the only survivors of a plane crash on a remote snow-covered mountain, who must rely on each other as they battle brutal conditions and personal traumas to make it back to civilization.

It seems Turner’s Jane is on her way home from a rehab or other recovery program when the plane goes down, leaving the duo stranded in the wilderness. “This is me, the truly screwed,” she intones at the start of the teaser. From the looks of the plane crash glimpsed later, that’s putting it mildly.

Survive, which is based on Alex Morel’s novel of the same name, will be available on Quibi when the mobile-based streaming service launches on April 6. The platform will offer “quick bites” of content — episodes running 10 minutes or less — and has an extensive slate of projects in the works, starring such A-list talent as Liam Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, and Kevin Hart.

You can watch the full Survive teaser above.

