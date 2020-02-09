Elisabeth Moss and Jon Hamm have epic Mad Men reunion at Independent Spirit Awards

Justina Mintz/© AMC /Courtesy of Everett Collection

Mad Men type TV Show Network AMC Genre Drama

Mad Men‘s Don Draper once said, “You want respect? Go out and get it yourself.” And former series star Elisabeth Moss, who played Draper’s secretary Peggy Olson on the drama series, seems to have taken those words to heart.

Jon Hamm, who famously played ad man Draper for seven seasons, was reunited with Moss at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday where she was nominated for Best Female Lead for her work in Her Smell. In the film, Moss portrays fictional rock star Becky Something whose self-destructive behavior causes the breakup and eventual downfall of her group Something She.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

And although she didn’t take home top prize, Moss was grinning from ear to ear to be back together with her former small screen boss — while opting to wear a striking business suit herself.

Moss has received much acclaim for her post-Mad Men projects, including a Prime Time Emmy Award in 2017 for Best Actress in the Hulu drama series The Handmaid’s Tale. Up next for the star is a role in Josephine Decker’s Shirley where she’ll bring to life American author Shirley Jackson.

Hamm has been seen selective in choosing projects since the AMC series concluded in 2015. He has upcoming roles in The Jesus Rolls and Top Gun: Maverick set to be released in 2020.

Related content: