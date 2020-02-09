American Idol celebrates Almost Famous in Oscars promo

American Idol type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

Some almost-famous American Idol hopefuls are paying homage to a classic scene from Cameron Crowe‘s Almost Famous.

Like in that 2000 movie, where the characters played by Billy Crudup, Kate Hudson, Patrick Fugit, and more break out into 2020 Oscar nominee Elton John‘s classic hit “Tiny Dancer,” some contestants from the upcoming season of Idol, are riding in a tour bus driven by show host Ryan Seacrest. One by one, they all join in for a rousing cover of the 1971 track on their travels to Hollywood.

During the 2019 Oscars, when the Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was a big winner, American Idol contestants covered Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

The new season of American Idol — with returning judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan — premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Watch the Almost Famous-themed preview above.