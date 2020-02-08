YOU showruner teases start of season 3 production with fun photo

Beth Dubber/Netflix

Hello, YOU season 3.

Netflix’s addictive stalker drama is officially back! Showrunner Sera Gamble teased the start of production on the new season with a fun photo on Twitter on Friday.

“We’ve started work on season 3,” Gamble wrote. “Just thought you’d want to know.”

We’ve started work on season 3. Just thought you’d want to know. #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/Ih9MQl9BqU — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) February 7, 2020

Netflix previously renewed the Penn Badgley-led drama for a third season back in January, just a few weeks after season 2 launched. Based on the books YOU and Hidden Bodies, from author Caroline Kepnes, YOU follows romantic/stalker/murderer Joe Goldberg (Badgley) as his love takes dark turns. The series originally premiered Lifetime before moving to Netflix, and it’s a good thing the streaming served renewed it for another season because that season 2 finale left a number of unanswered questions.

Season 3 will feature 10 new episodes from executive producers Gamble and Greg Berlanti, with both Badgley and season 2 addition Victoria Pedretti set to reprise their roles as Joe and Love, the soon-to-be parents. Although Kepnes is currently finishing up a third book, it’s yet to be known just how much the show will follow it, particularly given the changes the show has already made to the story.

YOU season 3 is set to premiere in 2021.

