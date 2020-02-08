YOU showruner teases start of season 3 production with fun photo

Hello, YOU season 3.
Netflix’s addictive stalker drama is officially back! Showrunner Sera Gamble teased the start of production on the new season with a fun photo on Twitter on Friday.
“We’ve started work on season 3,” Gamble wrote. “Just thought you’d want to know.”
Netflix previously renewed the Penn Badgley-led drama for a third season back in January, just a few weeks after season 2 launched. Based on the books YOU and Hidden Bodies, from author Caroline Kepnes, YOU follows romantic/stalker/murderer Joe Goldberg (Badgley) as his love takes dark turns. The series originally premiered Lifetime before moving to Netflix, and it’s a good thing the streaming served renewed it for another season because that season 2 finale left a number of unanswered questions.
Season 3 will feature 10 new episodes from executive producers Gamble and Greg Berlanti, with both Badgley and season 2 addition Victoria Pedretti set to reprise their roles as Joe and Love, the soon-to-be parents. Although Kepnes is currently finishing up a third book, it’s yet to be known just how much the show will follow it, particularly given the changes the show has already made to the story.
YOU season 3 is set to premiere in 2021.
Related content:
- YOU renewed for third season at Netflix
- The 9 biggest changes between YOU season 2 and Hidden Bodies book
- YOU showrunner talks season 2 finale deaths and that shocking twist
|type
|
|seasons
|
|Genre
|Premiere
|
|creator
|Performers
|Network
|Complete Coverage
Comments