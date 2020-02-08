Max Greenfield still gets tweets about his drunken Gilmore Girls appearance

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

And he didn’t even get to utter any of Amy Sherman-Palladino‘s trademark banter!

Before becoming a tenant of New Girl‘s loft, Max Greenfield was a resident of Stars Hollow, making a very brief appearance on the WB’s beloved Gilmore Girls. Greenfield has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role as a drunk patron of Luke’s Diner, alongside series regular Jared Padalecki. Of course, the size of the role hasn’t stopped Gilmore fans from noticing — or from reminding Greenfield of it on social media.

“I get tweeted this all the time,” the actor says on the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. “Like, ‘You were on Gilmore Girls!’ Yes I was. I had that job, for sure.”

Greenfield also discusses the fine art of acting drunk, noting, “[Going Method], I think, can get you in a lot of trouble. You know, just let it rip…There was no, like, ‘Oh, the camera’s not on me. I can take a break. I was [acting] drunk the whole time.

“I wonder where that character’s going after this diner scene. It feels like he’s gonna lose a fight in the street,” he adds.

