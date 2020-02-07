What to Watch this Weekend: See who takes home Oscar gold at 92nd Academy Awards

Image zoom

FRIDAY

Locke & Key

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

This adaptation of the beloved horror comic from writer Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez spent a few years in development, but now that the Netflix series has arrived, the wait appears to have been worth it. When the patriarch of the Locke family is suddenly murdered, his wife Nina (Darby Stanchfield) and children Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) move to their ancestral New England home, and discover a house full of magical keys. One can open a door to anywhere, while another can open up people’s heads, and a third can unlock a door that turns people into ghosts. The only problem is that pesky demon (Laysla de Oliveira) who wants the keys for their own purposes. The result is a fantasy family series that feels fresh and unique. —Christian Holub

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Dragons: Rescue Riders (season premiere) — Netflix

Horse Girl (movie) — Netflix

Honey Boy (movie) — Amazon Prime Video

All or Nothing (season premiere: Philadelphia Eagles) — Amazon Prime Video

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (series debut) — Apple TV+

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made (movie) — Disney+

Diary of a Future President — Disney+

Knives Out — Digital

Waiting for Anya (movie) — Digital/VOD

Come to Daddy (movie) — Digital/VOD

Into the Dark: My Valentine — Hulu

Harley Quinn — DC Universe

8 p.m.

Charmed — The CW

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector — NBC

MacGyver (season premiere) — CBS

9 p.m.

Hawaii Five-0 — CBS

Dynasty — The CW

10 p.m.

Mo’Nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta — Showtime

11 p.m.

High Maintenance (season premiere) — HBO

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC

Look who’s sashaying his way into Studio 8H! Emmy-winner RuPaul hosts this week, bringing all of his charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to SNL, and if the promos are any indication (he and Cecily Strong, well, “Cecily that walk” through 30 Rock), he’s coming to play and slay. Will he be in drag? If so, probably for a taped piece — let’s be honest, it takes too long to paint that face just to wipe it all off after a 4-minute sketch. Will musical guest Justin Bieber join in the fun with a yummy wig reveal? One can hope. “For the past few years they’ve been incorporating our show in their show,” RuPaul said recently to EW. “They’re chomping at the bit to do a lot of things that they would normally not get to do with a host. So I’m game. I’m excited.” In the words of a certain wise drag queen: Good luck, and don’t f— it up. —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

Seven Worlds, One Planet — BBC America, AMC, IFC, Sundance TV

Austin City Limits (with Rosalía) — PBS

7 p.m.

The Witnesses (docuseries debut) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

The Neighbor in the Window — Lifetime

Say Yes to the Dress America — TLC

9 p.m.

Matching Hearts — Hallmark

These Woods Are Haunted (season premiere) — Travel

10 p.m.

Haunted Hospitals — Travel

SUNDAY

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC

Hollywood’s biggest night is finally upon us, and though many of the winners are all but certain by this point (let’s hope Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix, and Renée Zellweger have their speeches written), one major question mark remains: Can Bong Joon Ho‘s wildly beloved Parasite triumph over narrow frontrunner 1917 and become the first non-English-language film to take home Best Picture? Tune in to find out, and to see performances by Billie Eilish, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Cynthia Erivo (who could become the youngest-ever EGOT winner on Sunday), and more. And who knows? More surprises might well be in store. (The Lighthouse for Best Cinematography, all the way!) —Tyler Aquilina

Power

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Starz

Series Finale

Who shot Ghost? The answer to the ongoing mystery will finally be revealed in the Power series finale. Many of the suspects have been eliminated over the last few episodes, but some of those closest to Ghost could still be the gunman (or woman). Despite however the finale shakes out, Power will live on with multiple spin-offs on the way. (Fingers crossed for one with Tommy in L.A.!) —Derek Lawrence

Homeland

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime

Final Season Premiere

Homeland is back for one last mission. The final season of the Emmy-winning series will find Carrie (Claire Danes) trying to pick up the pieces after her time in Russian captivity. Unfortunately, like she did with Brody when Homeland began, those around her will be wondering if she was turned. “One of the big ideas this season was Carrie would slip on Brody’s shoes,” showrunner Alex Gansa says. “This time she’s the one whose allegiance and patriotism are being called into question and she is the one accused of having been turned in captivity. So the show comes around full circle from Carrie being the person who suspected to the person who is suspected.” —Derek Lawrence

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

Sanditon — PBS

4 p.m.

American Idol: Where the Stars Are Born — ABC

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

The Oscars Red Carpet Show — ABC

8 p.m.

Doctor Who — BBC America

90 Day Fiancé — TLC

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

9 p.m.

The Outsider — HBO

Shahs of Sunset (season premiere) — Bravo



10 p.m.

Avenue 5 — HBO

The Alaska Triangle (series debut) — Travel

Kidding (season premiere) — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change