Meghan Trainor covers Harry Styles and T-Pain for Jimmy Fallon's music genre challenge

If you ever wanted a “Booty Wurk (One Cheek at a Time)” remix in the style of ’80s soft pop ballads, Meghan Trainor has you covered.

The “NO” and “All About That Bass” songstress gave us genre-jumbled covers of Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, and T-Pain songs for Jimmy Fallon‘s musical genre challenge on The Tonight Show this week, resulting in gems like the slow-jam “Booty Wurk.”

With Gomez’s music, Trainor hit Fallon’s random music generator and received the challenge of covering “Lose You to Love Me” in the style of EDM. She later gave Styles’ “Adore You” and little Trinidadian soca flavor. “If you know Trinidad and Tobago, and carnival, that’s like what I grew up with,” Trainor said before hitting the lyrics, “I’d walk through fire for you, just let me adore you.”

Fallon also received a challenge he’s uniquely suited to perform: a Frank Sinatra-style rendition of “Dance Monkey” from the Tones and I.

Watch above.

Related content: