Christoph Waltz sends Liam Hemsworth on the run in Quibi's Most Dangerous Game teaser

Quibi has unveiled a quick bite of its upcoming show Most Dangerous Game.

Categorized as a “movie in chapters,” with each chapter running 10 minutes or less, Most Dangerous Game stars Liam Hemsworth as Dodge Maynard, a terminally ill man who’s desperate to provide for his pregnant wife before he dies. Enter a mysterious man, played by Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, who offers Dodge the chance to participate in a deadly game for a monetary reward.

“It’s a 24-hour game. Deposits increase every hour you survive,” Waltz explains in the teaser above, ultimately adding up to $24.5 million. Of course, surviving is easier said than done. “Trust no one, stay paranoid,” Waltz advises.

Written by Nick Santora (Prison Break) and directed by Phil Abraham (Mad Men, Daredevil), Most Dangerous Game will be available on Quibi when the streaming service launches April 6. The mobile-based platform will also host a bounty of content from A-list talent, including Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, and Antoine Fuqua.

You can watch the full Most Dangerous Game teaser above.

