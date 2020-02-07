See the hilarious apology note John Mulaney sent Canada for canceling stand-up show to host SNL

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

John Mulaney just perfected the apology with a funny and very Canadian note signed with Lorne Michaels‘ signature.

The comedian was announced as the host of Saturday Night Live‘s Feb. 29 episode, but that meant he had to reschedule his show at the JFL42 comedy festival in Toronto for the third time.

Mulaney posted an apology note purportedly from Michaels — who hails from the Ontario city — on social media Thursday. While it’s unclear whether Michaels wrote the note or if Mulaney was just using his signature, the letter, addressed to “My Fellow Canadians,” explains that the comedian “is simply doing his duty, and there is nothing more Canadian than that.”

“I think considering the state of affairs that this country is in, the need for John is greater in New York right now,” the letter reads. “John was fully prepared for Toronto and feels deep regret to have to postpone for a third time, but he was drafted by SNL. Yes, we still have the draft here,” the note continues.

In his caption in the post, Mulaney said he was “terribly sorry to move the show again,” which is now rescheduled for April 10.

“I will be there no matter what. I love you Toronto I hope you know that I won’t let you down again. Also I’m afraid of Lorne so I do what he says,” he wrote.

Mulaney was previously set for a Sept. 22 show at JFL42, which he had to reschedule twice before, including once due to a snowstorm in Toronto.

The comedian, who wrote for SNL for many years, has previously hosted the variety show twice, and his upcoming appearance means he’ll have served as emcee in each of the last three seasons. He recently created the Netflix special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, which he’s been busy promoting. David Byrne, who appeared in Sack Lunch Bunch, will fittingly serve as musical guest. It was also revealed that Daniel Craig will front SNL’s March 7 episode, with the Weeknd as musical guest.

