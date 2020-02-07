Watch Cynthia Erivo's Aretha Franklin 'make the hits' in first Genius: Aretha teaser

Genius type Movie Genre Biography,

Put some respect on her name because the first teaser trailer for Genius: Aretha is finally here!

Cynthia Erivo is bringing the iconic singer to life in the third installment of National Geographic’s anthology series, and the first footage reveals that she’s ready to “make the hits.” The promo will air during the 2020 Oscars this Sunday on ABC, but you can check it out above now. Erivo, who’s nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song, is also set to perform “Stand Up” from Harriet live during the ceremony.

Genius: Aretha is “the first-ever, definitive, and only authorized scripted limited series on the life of Aretha Franklin,” according to National Geographic, as the season explores the singer’s life and musical genius as well as the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world.

In addition to Erivo, Genius: Aretha also stars Courtney B. Vance as her father, C.L. Franklin; David Cross as Jerry Wexler; Malcolm Barrett as Ted White; Pauletta Washington as Grandmother Rachel; Patrice Covington as Erma Franklin; Rebecca Naomi Jones as Carolyn Franklin; Steven Norfleet as Cecil Franklin; Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Ruth Bowen; Omar J. Dorsey as James Cleveland; Marque Richardson as King Curtis; and introducing Shaian Jordan as Little Re.

The eight-part series premieres over four consecutive nights beginning Monday, May 25 at 9 p.m. on National Geographic.

